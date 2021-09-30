Job fair matches many workers to new jobs

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Many jobs and jobseekers gathered together at the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls Thursday for a job fair.

More than 50 businesses set up personal booths and tables to try and promote their openings they had at their company.

Many jobseekers included those who were unemployed and who still currently held a job. Many of these unemployed were younger people in their teens looking for their first work experience. Some of those who were currently seeking jobs mainly were looking for better pay and better conditions.

Many businesses have had a serious problem with worker shortages. One truck company there has reported a loss of 10 to 15 drivers. One farming company has had to cut down on lines which also cuts down on their overall wages and profit.

It also doesn't seem that this problem is going to get fixed soon. The current unemployment rate is below 3% and is projected to get even lower. It's a great sign for Idahoans to have jobs, but bad for companies that are in dire need of more hands.

