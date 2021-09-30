New cybersecurity building for College of Eastern Idaho is open

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS,Idaho (KIFI) - Yellowstone Training Center has just opened up on Yellowstone Avenue as a part of the College of Eastern Idaho. The college will house it's cybersecurity program and Workforce training program.

The cybersecurity program started just like year in 2020 and the workforce training system was expanded in 2019. Classes within cybersecurity include computer hardware and software installation, security, system design and more.

The college received the grant for the building a year ago after leasing some room from the Boy Scouts of America, who are still located in another part of the building. It took a year of renovating to fully open up the new place.

The school is expected for this program to quickly expand since cybersecurity jobs are also quickly increasing in number. The workforce training program has trained over 31,000 employees to lead them into their next jobs.