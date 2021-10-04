Idaho Falls leaf collection begins Oct. 18

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls residents will once again receive help with leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 18.

City residents are asked to rake their leaves into the curb the week prior to their scheduled pick-up dates. The Street Division will pick the leaves up and haul them away.

For those who would rather bag the leaves or are unable to rake the leaves to the curb during the scheduled collection dates, the Sanitation Division will do a one-time curbside pick-up of bagged leaves. To schedule a pick-up call (208) 612-8491. The bags cannot weigh more than 50 pounds.

Residents are encouraged to move their vehicles off the street during their scheduled dates to make leaf collection safer and more efficient for the equipment operators. Please do not pile branches or other debris with the leaves. The leaves will be turned into mulch and made available to residents in the spring.

The leaf collection schedule will repeat – weather and time permitting – as long as leaves accumulate and conditions warrant. The schedule may vary slightly due to workload and weather.

“We are waiting long enough for most of the leaves to fall from their branches, but not too long or they will be buried under snow,” public information officer Kerry Hammon said. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we work with Mother Nature’s unpredictable schedule.”

In accordance with city ordinance, property owners must keep trees trimmed 13 feet above the road surface at the curb and 15 feet above the road surface at the centerline to allow room for the street sweepers to travel under the trees without damaging the equipment or the trees.

You can view the leaf collection map and schedule HERE.