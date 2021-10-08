Infant dies following crash in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police officers and Idaho Falls Fire & EMS responded to the area of 2200 N Yellowstone Highway for a report of a vehicle collision with injuries Thursday around 3:20 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene and determined a red 2005 Dodge Ram had stopped in the center lane facing southbound. A silver 2014 Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound in the right lane when the Ram attempted to make a right-hand turn into a parking lot in front of the Sentra, causing the collision.

At the time of the collision, the Ram was occupied by just the driver. The Sentra was occupied by the driver, a passenger and an infant. The infant was being tended to by an occupant of the vehicle in the backseat and was not secured in a car seat at the time of the collision. The infant sustained injuries the collision and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Idaho Falls Ambulance. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the infant was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

This collision remains under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

"Our sincere condolences are with the family of the infant and all those affected by this tragic

collision," IFPD said in a press release.



