Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
today at 10:28 AM
Published 10:33 AM

Police seek help locating missing, endangered man

73-year-old Richard Lawrence Harvey
BCSO
73-year-old Richard Lawrence Harvey

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on a missing/endangered 73-year-old man from the Swan Valley area. 

Richard Lawrence Harvey was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and was last seen near his home near Palisades Creek on Saturday, Oct. 9.   

Harvey is 5’ 07” and 167 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. 

The sheriff's office does not have any information on what he was wearing when he was last seen but believe he was on foot. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts or have had contact with him since Oct. 9, call Dispatch at 208-529-1200. 

Email Alert - Breaking News / Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content