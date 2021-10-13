Police seek help locating missing, endangered man

Idaho Falls

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on a missing/endangered 73-year-old man from the Swan Valley area.

Richard Lawrence Harvey was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and was last seen near his home near Palisades Creek on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Harvey is 5’ 07” and 167 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office does not have any information on what he was wearing when he was last seen but believe he was on foot.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or have had contact with him since Oct. 9, call Dispatch at 208-529-1200.