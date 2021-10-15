Batteries Plus donates gifts to Idaho Falls firefighters

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Batteries Plus combined forces with Idaho Adopt Health Care Workers and First Responders to donate gifts to the Idaho Falls firefighters Friday morning.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Batteries Plus Owner Laura Lewis were both on scene to give out the presents themselves.

The presents were various items that were determined by an Amazon Wish list that someone had put forward on the firefighters behalf. Items included wool socks, blenders, flashlights, gift cards, and popcorn.

Batteries Plus felt is was very necessary to provide this for the firefighters and first responders since they have been under heavy stress for such a long amount of time. The firefighters were grateful for the presents and said they are so thankful for the surrounding community.