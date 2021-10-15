Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty honored at national service

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Bonneville County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty will be honored Saturday.

Deputy Wyatt Maser is being honored as part of National Police Week.

The late Bonneville County deputy died while on duty after being accidentally hit by a patrol vehicle while out on a call in May of 2020.

Representatives from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office took part in a national candlelight vigil in Washington D.C. Thursday night.

Bonneville County Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells us he is with a local detail that will escort the family of Deputy Wyatt Maser to the 40th Annual Police Officer Memorial Service Saturday.

This usually happens in May, but Lovell tells us they could not hold the event because of COVID-19 so he is seeing twice the number of people in our national capital.

On Saturday, 49 names are being added to the law enforcement national memorial wall, and Deputy Wyatt Maser's name will be part of that.