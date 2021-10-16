Idaho Falls proclaims next week “Operation Appreciation” week

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In an effort to show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of community healthcare workers, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has declared the week of October 18 to be “Operation Appreciation.”

The Mayor and City Council encourage the community to likewise use this opportunity to show their thanks online and in person for the tireless efforts of our local health care community.

“Since the crisis standards of care have gone into effect, health care workers of all stripes including nurses, doctors, lab techs and even custodial and kitchen staff, have been putting in 12 hours days, seven days a week,” Mayor Casper said. “The strain on them physically and emotionally has got to be significant. We hope to remind them of how much their sacrifices are appreciated.”

In addition to the proclamation, the community is invited to join with local elected officials, first responders, business leaders, school children, families and others to show their support and say thank you to local health care workers in person on October 18 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

That evening, Mayor Rebecca Casper will join members of the public, first responders and the City Council at 6:30 p.m. in the main parking lot, near the front doors of EIRMC, where she will present the “Operation Appreciation” proclamation to EIRMC President Jeff Sollis.

At 6:45 p.m., the Mayor and Council will join additional first responders and members of the public near the entrance to Idaho Falls Community Hospital (IFCH) to present the proclamation to IFCH COO Casey Jackman.

The gatherings will take place near the hospital entrances to coincide with the change of shifts for the hospitals. That way well-wishers, first responders and elected officials who gather will be able to wave, honk and share their signs and banners of thanks as hospital workers leave or arrive at the hospitals for their work shift. Those who come to participate should look for the large “THANK YOU” banners near the hospital entrances.

“We hope families and businesses and everyone else who wants to join in will make a sign or a poster and come down to either EIRMC or IFCH and stand with us to say ‘thank you’ to our health care heroes,” Mayor Casper said. “We all see the news. We all know how overwhelmed our hospitals and health care facilities have been. We just wanted a simple way to show them that we care about them and the way that they care for us.”

In addition to the proclamation and rallies at EIRMC and IFCH, the public is also invited to share messages of thanks, encouragement and support online through social media throughout the week. A special Facebook frame is available on the city’s Facebook page and well-wishers are encouraged to tag EIRMC, IFCH and their favorite health care professionals using the hashtag, #Operationappreciation.

“We intend to flood social media with messages of thanks and appreciation,” Mayor Casper said. “Local doctors, nurses, therapists and other health care workers have really born the brunt of a tremendously heavy workload for the last two years. Whether it is through social media, or other little acts of thanks or kindness throughout the week, we hope everyone will take the time to say thank you in some form to our outstanding health care workers.”

Those who wish to do even more can find excellent ideas online for simple gifts to deliver to caregivers at area hospitals. Items like gift cards, professionally packaged foods, cushioned shoe inserts, cards and other small tokens are welcome and could really brighten a health care worker’s day.