Idaho Falls Airport announces return of Boise flights

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport will be offering flights to Boise starting in June.

The Alaska Air flights will run seven days a week starting June 16, 2022.

This comes 10 years after the airport stopped offering it.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said the number one thing she heard since she took office was the desire to get the flights back.

Rick Cloutier, the director for IDA, said the flights will be a great addition to the airport.

"It's been a great year, I mean, I always hate to say that during this year, but we've been very fortunate to bounce back, set passenger records for the last 6 months, and so we're very fortunate," Cloutier said. "And this is just another addition to be able to service the community and give them what they need for air service.

Casper and Cloutier say the flights will be great for business travel, as it will save 10 hours of driving round trip.

This will be the 13th location the airport services.

Earlier in 2021, they launched three new flights to Portland, Seattle and Dallas-Fort Worth.