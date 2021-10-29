INL innovator wins Idaho Innovation Award

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho National Laboratory innovator has been honored with a 2021 Idaho Innovation Award.

INL researcher Prabhat Tripathy was recognized as Innovator of the Year. Tripathy has worked at INL since 2010, focused on spent nuclear fuel treatment, energy-efficient manufacturing, and recycling of critical materials. His research in materials electrochemistry has resulted in the discovery of robust anode materials for reprocessing used nuclear reactor fuels, producing rare earth metals and alloys as well as recovering critical elements from waste materials, including electronic waste.

Additionally, INL’s Consequence-Driven Cyber-Informed Engineering technology (CCE) was recognized as a finalist for the Early-Stage Innovation of the Year Award. The CCE methodology attempts to fundamentally change the way organizations and critical sectors of the economy approach risk management by implementing a four-phase process to minimize the consequences of cyber sabotage.

INL’s General Line Ampacity (ampere capacity) State Solver technology was also a finalist for the Early-Stage Innovation of the Year Award. GLASS is a software tool that makes it possible to easily track the electricity carrying capacity of high-voltage transmission lines. This improves the operating efficiency of the grid and enables existing infrastructure to deliver more affordable, reliable, clean electricity.

The Idaho Innovation Awards recognize innovators, companies and technologies across the state.