2021 Festival of Trees kicks off Monday, volunteers needed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Festival of Trees in Idaho Falls kicks off Monday, Nov. 15, and volunteers are needed.

The festival has helped launch very merry seasons for 47 years.

A Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting is set for Monday at 11 a.m. at the Elk’s Lodge 640 E. Elva St.

This year’s theme is Grandma’s Christmas Kitchen.

Along with the ornately decorated Christmas trees, mantelpieces and door displays, many favorites will be back including entertainment by local groups, craft booths and Grandma’s Kitchen.

All the proceeds benefit persons with disabilities in the greater Idaho Falls area through Development Workshop Inc. (DWI).

There is a nominal entrance fee, and the Festival runs Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information on volunteering and attending, click HERE or HERE.