1 hospitalized after semi crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 116, just south of Idaho Falls Thursday at 12:07 p.m.

According to police, 45-year-old man from Manhattan, Montana was travelling northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2016 Freightliner semi pulling a reefer trailer. The semi went off the left shoulder of the roadway, over corrected and rolled on its driver's side.

The trailer was loaded with dairy products and all salvageable dairy products were donated to local food banks.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The roadway remains blocked while crews work to recover the semi.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.