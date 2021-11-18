Idaho Falls Power invites community to help fill food need for holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Power (IFP) and Idaho Falls Fiber (IFF) are inviting the community help to brighten the holidays for struggling local households during its “Fill the Ambulance” food drive.

The utility hopes to collect donations of non-perishable food and cash to help the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls.

The event will take place in front of the Sam’s Club building located at 700 E. 17th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. During that time, Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Fiber employees will be outside the Sam's Club with their Idaho Falls Fiber Ambulance where residents can visit to donate non perishable food items or cash to help fill the ambulance.

All of the donations will be collected and provided to help fill the local Community Food Basket to help with food needs throughout the community for the holidays.

If you would like more information about the food drive or how to contribute, call Candice Pruitt at 208-497-4993 or email at cpruitt@ifpower.org.