New traffic signals to be installed at 17th and South Boulevard

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power crews will be working at South Boulevard and 17th Street on Sunday morning from approximately 8 a.m. to noon to install new traffic signals at the intersection.

The updated signal fixtures will be installed for north, south and eastbound traffic and will include new, flashing yellow arrow turn signals. The flashing arrow allows protected-permissive turning, which means when the yellow arrow is flashing, traffic may turn left when there is no oncoming traffic, and it is safe to do so.

The signal for westbound traffic will not change due to a hill which prevents clear views of oncoming traffic.

Motorists are asked to use caution as they travel in the vicinity of the intersection on Sunday, due to the presence of the installation crews. IFP workers will be installing the signals and testing them for several hours. It is expected that all the signals will be up and functional around noon.