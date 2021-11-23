NASA, INL take next step toward developing dynamic radioisotope power system

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has selected Aerojet Rocketdyne as the lead subcontractor for the first of three phases toward the development of a dynamic radioisotope power system for a lunar demonstration mission by the late 2020s as outlined in Space Policy Directive-6.

The goal of this technology demonstration is to develop and demonstrate performance of a system that is three times more efficient than the current radioisotope power system technology.

The dynamic radioisotope power system will use decay heat from plutonium-238 to create electricity via dynamic power conversion.

The first phase of this multiphase project is a 13-month contract worth approximately $3 million to design a system-level dynamic radioisotope power system concept. With successful completion of the first phase, the project will progress through additional phases to fabricate and qualify a dynamic radioisotope power system for demonstration on the moon and for future science exploration missions.

This effort is coordinated through NASA’s Radioisotope Power Systems program office.