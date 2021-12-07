Mail truck runs over Idaho Falls woman

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 25-year-old Idaho Falls woman was ran over by a mail truck Monday night.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a report of an injury crash in the cul-de-sac of Barberry Ln. involving a US Post Office mail carrier and a pedestrian.

Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire crews arrived on the scene to find the woman underneath the mail truck. Fire personnel were able to lift the truck enough to free the woman; however, she was already deceased. Detectives are still trying to determine how and when she died. It's unknown how long she had passed before they found her.

Deputies identified the victim as Hailey C. Queen and determined she lived in an apartment where the crash occurred.

Inclement weather conditions at the time of the incident were a factor, and deputies are continuing to investigate the circumstances to determine what happened.

No other injuries were reported, and no further information is available at this time.