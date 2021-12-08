AARP names Idaho Falls as one of top places to live, retire in America

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) has named the City of Idaho Falls as one of their best places in America to live and retire, citing attractive amenities such as parks and trails and overall cost of living.

The organization said the criteria for many Americans has changed when determining a place to live, work and retire and said while reliance on the internet, technology and broadband access has surged, so has America’s desire for open space, calmer environments and a “palpable sense of community.”

AARP created a list of 14 criteria to come up with the new list of best places, which placed Idaho Falls in the top-tier of desirable communities.

The top cities are:

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Jackson, Tennessee

Anderson, South Carolina

Fort Worth, Texas

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lansing, Michigan

Provo, Utah

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Idaho Falls’ River Walk, miles of trails for walking, biking and jogging, combined with the downtown shops, restaurants and businesses helped land it squarely on the list. That combined with the arts, culture and quality of life helped make it one of the most desirable places identified.

Also highlighted was Idaho Falls proximity to other nearby outdoor adventure locations for skiing, snowmobiling, camping hiking and other outdoor adventures.

Idaho Falls focus on providing high speed fiber internet access to every home through Idaho Falls Fiber has been a major benefit to the city as well, allowing for more and more people to enjoy working from home, increased opportunities for distance learning and education, and better bandwidth for business.

AARP said while Idaho Falls does have issues like the rest of the nation in terms of housing and affordability, the City of Idaho Falls is doing things through its planning and zoning to help address the housing issues and is being proactive to help bring new products and more inventory into the market.

For more information or to see the full list of cities in the AARP list, click here.