Idaho Falls YMCA cuts ribbon at new playground

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The local YMCA officially opened the new "Christina Anderson Playground and Outdoor Basketball Court" Friday.

The north corner site offers swings, a slide, a play house and jungel gym for kids to climb on.

The new playground has a bittersweet history.

Local YMCA CEO Donovan Stokes wanted to remember and honor Christina Anderson, a special member of the community and former member of the YMCA.

"Donovan was remembering one of the local parents here," local YMCA board member Miranda Marquit said. "Christina Anderson, who unfortunately lost a battle with cancer. And so he thought that it would be great to name the playground after her and memorialize her in this playground. So it's very exciting to see that."

As part of the dedication, the YMCA revealed a special bench in memorial of Anderson's contributions.