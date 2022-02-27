Idaho Falls hires public information officer, chief of staff positions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has hired former City of Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Bud Cranor as her new Chief of Staff and Eric Grossarth to replace Cranor as the City’s Public Information Officer.

“Bud has a tremendous wealth of experience in local government administration, especially in rapidly growing communities like Idaho Falls,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “He’s got decades of experience in local government and his experience in executive administration at the state and local levels is extensive. His depth and breadth of involvement with everything from public safety and emergency management to budgeting and personnel issues make him an ideal choice to help with the day-to-day operations that he’ll be involved with in this new role.”

In his new role, Cranor will oversee the day-to-day administrative duties and staff of the Office of the Mayor. He will also assist with the city’s legislative priorities as well as other special projects and issues.

Grossarth joins the Idaho Falls team as the new lead public information officer for the city, filling the position vacated by Cranor.

“People already know and love Eric from his very public role as a reporter in the community,” Casper said. “Eric’s personality and experience, combined with his already broad knowledge of the city and our region will be a huge asset for us. We’re very excited to have him as part of our team and look forward to working with him.”

In his new position, Grossarth will handle public information duties for the majority of the city’s 11 departments, including Parks and Recreation, Idaho Falls Power and Fiber, Community Development Services and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. He will also take over duties for areas including social media and the city’s main website. Grossarth's first day with the City will be Monday, February 28.

In addition to the new Chief of Staff and PIO positions, the city is also looking to fill the position of Economic Development Administrator. That position was previously filled by Dana Briggs, who recently departed the role to take a position in the private sector.

The Economic Development Administrator position works extensively with departments like Public Works, Community Development Services and the public sector to create economic development opportunities within the Idaho Falls area.

The position also interfaces with agencies like REDI, the Idaho National Laboratory and others on projects such as the Innovation District and to help find incentives for businesses such as Costco and others to locate within the city. Recruitment for the Economic Development position is currently underway. Those interested can apply at www.idahofallsidaho.gov. They can also contact the Office of the Mayor for more information at 208-612-8306 or at mayor@idahofallsidaho.gov.