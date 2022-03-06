Idaho Community Foundation scholarships deadline March 15

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Community Foundation offers more than 50 scholarships to help Idaho students pay for postsecondary education. Each has its own eligibility criteria and application requirements. Most are due by March 15.

Every scholarship fund at the Idaho Community Foundation has a story. Many were created to honor a loved one or recognize outstanding achievements. For example, the Anne Veseth Memorial Scholarship Fund was created by the family of Anne Veseth, who passed away in 2012 in the line of duty as a wildland firefighter.

The scholarship is for graduating seniors or current undergraduate college students attending or planning to attend an Idaho college or university majoring in or planning to major in fire ecology or auto mechanics. Or for any student who is also a current wildland firefighter majoring in any subject.

Information and applications for ICF scholarships can be found HERE. For questions, email scholarships@idahocf.org or call (208) 342-3535 ext. 19.