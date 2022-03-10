Electric car sales and demand are increasing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Despite only having a 3.2% of all passenger vehicles being electric, multiple dealerships are investing a lot of money and effort into the growing business.

According to them, both sales and production have increased by a large amount in the past year.

These car companies are moving forward with electric to move towards better accessibility. They say despite an increase in the home electric bill, these cars don't require trips to the gas station or oil changes from the auto shop.

Ford has unveiled a new electric truck called the Ford Lightning that has doubled in production value over this past year. Ford is also creating a separate company to exclusively look at the production and sales of electric vehicles.

KIA is also moving forward on it's production and sales of it's own line of electric cars.

"I think that we're definitely seeing some great advances in it," Stone's KIA salesman Tyler Heiner said. "We're seeing these vehicles take off where this one here has 275 mile range on it. So you're not having to plan your trips around charging stations as much. So and there's going to be more charging stations, so we'll have the infrastructure to support."