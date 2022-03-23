GIFCC announces Business of Distinction award winners

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Business of Distinction Awards.

The winners are:

Agribusiness – Automation Werx

Business & Professional Services – MarCom, LLC

Financial – D.L. Evans Bank

Healthcare – Brick House Recovery

Hospitality & Tourism – Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel

Manufacturing & Engineering – Resin Architecture

Real Estate & Construction – Wheeler Electric, Inc.

Retail – Teton Toyota

Start-Up – Vulpine Marketing

Large Business – Sparklight

Medium Business – Wood Funeral Home & Crematory

Small Business – Brenden Craft American Family Insurance

Tribute to Local Business – Idaho Central Credit Union

The winning businesses will be honored at an awards luncheon at noon, on April 28, 2022, at The WestBank (525 River Parkway Idaho Falls, ID 83402). Tickets can be purchased at the chamber website HERE.

Business of Distinction is an annual awards program, exclusive to Eastern Idaho, that honors businesses that have contributed to the social and economic well-being of the community.