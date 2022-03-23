GIFCC announces Business of Distinction award winners
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Business of Distinction Awards.
The winners are:
- Agribusiness – Automation Werx
- Business & Professional Services – MarCom, LLC
- Financial – D.L. Evans Bank
- Healthcare – Brick House Recovery
- Hospitality & Tourism – Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel
- Manufacturing & Engineering – Resin Architecture
- Real Estate & Construction – Wheeler Electric, Inc.
- Retail – Teton Toyota
- Start-Up – Vulpine Marketing
- Large Business – Sparklight
- Medium Business – Wood Funeral Home & Crematory
- Small Business – Brenden Craft American Family Insurance
- Tribute to Local Business – Idaho Central Credit Union
The winning businesses will be honored at an awards luncheon at noon, on April 28, 2022, at The WestBank (525 River Parkway Idaho Falls, ID 83402). Tickets can be purchased at the chamber website HERE.
Business of Distinction is an annual awards program, exclusive to Eastern Idaho, that honors businesses that have contributed to the social and economic well-being of the community.
