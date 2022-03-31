2022 Liberty on Parade registration, theme and grand marshals announced

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2022 ‘Liberty on Parade’ annual Independence Day parade will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022, and will start at 9:00 a.m.

Registration opens this Friday, April 1, 2022. Forms can be found HERE.

This year's theme is “Let Freedom Ring!” The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Blue Cross of Idaho are excited to celebrate the birth of our great nation and the ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness with our community.

This year’s Grand Marshals include, Captain Robert Skinner, United States Navy, Vietnam Veteran; Corporal Glenn Bond, United States Marine Corps, Iraq Veteran; Sergeant Frank Smith, United States Air Force, Vietnam Veteran; and Staff Sergeant Jake Versteeg, United States Army, Iraq Purple Heart Veteran.

“Our chamber is proud to present ‘Liberty on Parade’ each year. Our commitment to supporting our community makes this a labor of love," Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze said.