Idaho Falls Community Hospital opens new pediatric clinic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Community Hospital teamed up with Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital to provide a brand new Pediatric Specialty Clinic. They are hoping to tailor this clinic to providing outpatient care to children.

They are hoping this will help to cover the growing need for pediatrics within the area. Currently, most families have had to travel south to Utah or elsewhere in order to get their children with these services.

The clinic will officially open this coming Monday on April 4. They will be able to specifically provide cardiology services for children.

They are hoping to expand their services though by the end of the year. Additional services coming soon are orthopedics, urology and some same-day surgeries.