Idaho Falls TSA officer named national TSA Officer of the Year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This was a big day for a special TSA agent at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, and she was singled out for a big recognition.

Margaret Hanson has been named Officer of the Year.

She was chosen out of 40,000 national TSA agents.

Hanson’s co-workers nominated her for the award because of her outstanding care for airport passengers.

“This is probably the most prestigious award that TSA gives out every year," Andrew Coose said. "And Margaret, honestly, is one of those people that you're like, oh, yeah, that makes sense to me. You know, this is exactly the type of person that we want to be honoring as an agency for her work ethic, for just the way that she treats other people, both passengers, but also her coworkers and everyone that she meets.”

This is the second year in a row that an agent from Idaho has won the public service award.

The last winner was Kimberlee Green from Pocatello.