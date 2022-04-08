Local drumline has high hopes for World Championship

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The youth ensemble group North Star Independent has a chance for international recognition at the world championships in Dayton, Ohio.

"You meet such a variety of people, which really just opens your mind to like what the rest of the world is like," said first-year-member Aubrey Huber. "Especially since, like, I'm from a small town, so meeting people from bigger towns is really cool."

Unlike school marching bands, members travel from neighboring communities to participate in the group. They're composed of 34 youth musicians who live anywhere from Boise, Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

Because of their unique membership, musicians commit extra time to practice and rehearsals. Practices take place in IF on Fridays and Saturdays they get about 14hrs of practice each weekend.

NSI is more than the undefeated, highest-scoring youth ensemble group in Idaho. Directors say the group has become a family through years of practice and competition.

"We have changed flats tires at 2 a.m.," Drumline Director Jason Jennings said. "Any one of these kids could call any one of these staff members and we would be there to help them."

You can check out North Star Independent's Facebook page if you want to support the drum band on their journey to the world championships in Dayton, Ohio.