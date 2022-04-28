Groundbreaking for Idaho Falls Police complex

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A years-long project is one step closer to completion, after a groundbreaking Thursday in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Police complex, located at 701 Northgate Mile will revitalize the area, according to Mayor Rebecca Casper.

"It's just the beginning of many more great things to come for the entire Northgate Mile area," Casper said.

IFPD Chief Bryce Johnson says the community support means a lot.

"I just want to express my gratitude to the community of Idaho Falls," Johnson said.

Johnson also said it's the people inside who will make it great.

"Policing is a people business. It's about people serving people," Johnson said. "Those people that are going to fill this building are what is going to make it great. The police officers, detectives, and dispatchers, animal services officers, the records folks, our intel folks, and everyone at the Idaho Falls Police Department."

This will be the first standalone and consolidated police facility in the history of the city.

“This will bring all of our law enforcement officers together under one roof and give citizens a place to connect with police officers," Casper said previously. "We also have planned a small tribute to the history of the site, the longtime location of former commercial stockyards. And when you throw in the fact that this is being built without any additional property tax burden on city residents, it is very easy to see why we are excited to begin construction.”