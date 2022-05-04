INL seeks to find more efficient way to recycle electronic waste

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For more than half a decade, the team at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has been researching more efficient methods for recycling our old electronics. After nearly seven years of research and development, the system they have come up with is called E-RECOV.

Currently, this new system is in the testing phase with two companies who have been able to partner together and fabricate a working model of the system. The goal of the E-RECOV is to dissolve the main components that make up our old cell phones, TVs, laptops, gaming consoles or other old electronics and make it easier to retrieve the less present gold and palladium and reuse them in other projects. This is done through as chemical process known as Iron Redox. A similar reaction can be found in the human body as well.

The testing of this new system is being conducted by Quantum Ventura based in San Jose. They're testing is being done on a lab based in Cason City, Nevada. After a test was completed in January 2022, it was discovered a few more things needed to be ironed out for the system to work at its best.

The hope of the team behind the E-Recov system is to keep a lot of the electronics based waste collected in the United States within the country instead if sending it overseas to be processed there. They hope to have fully commercialized this system having it in recycling plants soon. More on the E-RECOV system can be found here.