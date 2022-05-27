Field of Honor is set up for this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Exchange Club prepared the "Field of Honor" Friday by placing American flags next to the Vietnam Memorial in Freeman Park. Several volunteers spent the morning hours placing the flags one by one. There was a total of 1,000 flags placed out in the lawn.

The flags are all in preparation for this weekend's festivities. Multiple events will occur on each day of the Memorial weekend. Bands will perform and there will be an information booth giving out knowledge about the importance of our military history, veterans, and the American flags every day.

All these events will lead up to the main Memorial Day celebration on Monday. On this day, bands will perform music and the national anthem, and officials will give out many tributes to our fallen heroes.

Weather could be a concern though this weekend. Rain showers and windy conditions are predicted for most of the weekend. Officials are not worried about canceling plans if this happens. If it does, they say they can use a canopy nearby to continue the events.

The "Field of Honor" all starts Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. with the posting of colors and the National Anthem.