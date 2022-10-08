17th Street lane closures next week

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Crews will be doing utility work on 17th Street next week.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes as both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane.

The work begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 between Woodruff Avenue and St. Clair Road. The anticipated completion date is Wednesday, Oct. 5, barring unforeseen conditions, and work will stop by 3:30 p.m. each day.

The work is necessary to prepare for the 17th Street and Woodruff Avenue intersection improvement project slated for the spring of 2023.