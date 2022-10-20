Fuel spill quickly contained

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to a fuel spill located at the 1500 block of E 17th Street.

The spill occurred in a large parking lot on the southwest corner of E 17th Street and Woodruff Avenue after a collision between a Jeep and a semi-tractor.

There were no injuries, but the accident caused the saddle tank on the passenger’s side of the semi-tractor to split open approximately 10 inches. The semi-tractor was carrying two 70 gallon tanks full of fuel – one on each side.

Due to the size of the spill, the IFFD responded with two ambulances, two engines and a battalion chief. Firefighters quickly began laying down absorbent and were able to contain the spill within five minutes. The leak in the tank was slowed within approximately 10 minutes.

Idaho’s Region 7 Hazmat Response team also responded, along with a private fuel spill clean-up contractor that pumped the remaining fuel out of the semi-tractor.

It is estimated approximately 40 to 45 gallons of fuel spilled over an approximate 40 feet by 140 feet area in the parking lot. Although the fuel did reach some vehicles parked in the parking lot, it did not reach area businesses or storm drains.

The spill was contained using 30 bags of absorbent and further hazardous spill containment items from the Hazmat team. The area was then cleaned up by the private contractor.