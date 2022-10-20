Idaho Falls city government comes to elementary students

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper met with third graders Thursday at Edgewood Elementary School. The idea was to meet in person to discuss how city government is run.

This is a part of the Readers for Leaders program. The mayor read to the third graders a few books to give a visual representation of what the city government does. Many other Idaho Falls city officials were also there on hand to discuss how their respective departments are run. These departments included the police, fire department, parks and recreation and others.

The mayor was also a part of the Mayor's walking challenge. She walked and talked along side most of the 3rd graders to get a little more personal in getting to know them.