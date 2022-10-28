Idaho Falls honors atomic workers for National Day of Remembrance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This October marks the commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance (NDOR) for Nuclear Weapons Workers. As the birthplace of atomic energy, Idaho is honoring local atomic workers and researchers.

For years atomic workers went unnoticed, but in 2010, the U.S. Senate designated Oct. 30 as a day to honor their contributions and sacrifices.

Many Idahoans take pride in several of those developments that came out of their own backyard.

"From the very beginning at EBR1 at the site out here the very first time, our nation or the world, turned nuclear power from weaponization to peace and power, light bulbs with it was the site out here," Nuclear Care Partners benefits specialist Josh Ashby said. "Some of the people that are around here remember some of the projects it has worked in or around some of these reactors."