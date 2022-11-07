S Boulevard overpass will temporarily close Tuesday for water service repair

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking waterline near the entrance to the S Boulevard overpass at its intersection with Northgate Mile. Construction begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Southbound traffic on Northgate Mile will be reduced to a single lane through the construction zone, and the entrance to the overpass will be closed to traffic. Traffic turning south onto Northgate Mile from Lomax Street will also be reduced to a single lane. Motorists should expect traffic delays, and those needing to access S Boulevard from Northgate Mile are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Construction is anticipated to be complete prior to the evening commute on Tuesday afternoon.

Water service interruption is not expected with the repair. If necessary, impacted businesses will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns, contact the Idaho Falls Water Division at (208) 612-8471.