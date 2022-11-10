Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
Early morning fire damages estimated at $100,000

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Four people are without their home following an early morning fire Thursday. 

According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the fire was in a house in the 400 block of Lincoln Drive.

It started as a chimney fire that moved to the attached garage.

Everyone living inside and their dogs were able to get out and were not hurt. 

The fire department says the garage is a complete loss, and there is significant water damage to the basement of the home.

Damages are estimated at $100,000. 

