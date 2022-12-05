Vigil held Tuesday to remember children who have passed away

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual celebration of Children’s Day throughout the world is Dec. 6. It is also the day chosen for the annual Candlelight Vigil held at Christmas Box Angel Statue at Fielding Memorial Cemetery on South Yellowstone Blvd. in Idaho Falls.

The gathering is to remember and celebrate the lives of children who are deceased. It is an opportunity to meet together and offer support, love and reassurance to those who relate, one of life’s greatest tragedies.

The tradition of the Christmas Box Angel came about because of the book The Christmas Box by Richard Paul Evans.

Speakers this year will be Dr. Laramie Wheeler and Joshua Wheeler, who was recently elected to the Idaho State House of Representatives. They will speak at the vigil about the loss of their son, Han. Tom Daniels will tell about the loss of his son, Casey.

As part of the vigil, participants will have the opportunity to place a flower at the base of the angel, and say the name of those they have lost. Music will be provided by select members of the Sounds Choir. All are invited to attend and participate in the vigil.

The ceremony will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All are welcome to attend this uplifting vigil. Participants are encouraged to bring a flower to be placed at the base of the statue in remembrance of their loved one.