Progress on new Idaho Falls Police Station

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After breaking ground in April, the new Idaho Falls Police Station is well underway and making progress.

Ormond Builders, NBW and Architect Design Group have been hard at work to complete the station, which is on track to be finished by Nov. 2023.

The Idaho winter has created a few complications, but it's not something they weren't planning for. Project Manager, Arden Smith, says, "Some things slow down a little bit through the winter and you plan on that. When it warms up of course we'll be kicking up more into high gear. But there's things we can't do. The ground is frozen right now, and we can't do things that are down in the ground, but we can keep building on."

This project has taken years to bring to fruition. Once it is complete, it will help the Idaho Falls Police Department better serve their community by improving communication between officers and staff and create a personal experience for people.

Right now, officers are spread throughout the city in different buildings, which can complicate getting work done.

The total awarded bid amount to complete the new station was $23,847,576.00. That included a base bid of $23,827,176 with a Bid Alternate at $20,400.00, a unit cost #1 (removal of Unsuitable Materials) at $40.00/cubic yards and unit cost #2 (Rock Removal) at $115.00/cubic yards. This bid is in line with prior estimates made by City of Idaho Falls staff and the overall $30 million budget for the project.