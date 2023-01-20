CEI sees continued growth at start of 2023  

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) wraps up the second week of the semester, CEI continues to buck the national trend of enrollment declines, instead announcing a 4.7% increase in credit student enrollment over spring 2022.

1,510 students are enrolled in credit seeking courses this spring, up from 1,442 this time last year, and the college is likely to see an even higher increase in credit-seeking students as the semester continues due to the later registration period for early college students – high school students taking college courses – which aligns with their trimester system.

College-wide enrollment stood at 21,248 in fiscal year 2022 (fall 2021 – summer 2022), and CEI is on track to surpass this total in 2023. This total is comprised of students taking classes for credit (3,225) as well as classes for certifications and upgraded work skills through Workforce Training (17,494) and College and Career Readiness (529). And, with 90.8% of students rating their fall 2022 courses as “excellent” or “very good”, CEI’s growing student body is pleased with their choice of school.

As the region’s community college, CEI supports working adults. 56% of the College’s credit-seeking students are attending part-time this semester so they can improve their job potential while staying employed. In addition, CEI’s 97% positive placement rate for its Career and Technical Education graduates demonstrates that area employers agree with its approach to quality, in-demand, employer-driven education.

“I am thrilled with CEI’s continued growth and our ability to change generations of lives. We are honored to help more and more of our local community get a top-rate education while paying rent here, working here, and feeding our local economy in a million different ways," CEI President Dr. Rick Aman said.