Will Graham launches Idaho Falls Look Up tour

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Will Graham, the grandson of the famous televangelist Billy Graham and part of the third-generation evangelist preacher's ministry, is bringing the ministry tour to Idaho Falls.

Graham has spoken to more than 1 million people on six continents since beginning his evangelistic ministry. The ministry is in town now, meeting with local civic and church leaders to organize and launch the Idaho Falls Look-up tour - coming to Idaho Falls Mountain America Center in September

“We think there is a unique window of opportunity for Will Graham and the Billy Graham

Evangelistic Association to partner with biblical churches in the Snake River region, to strive

together in the faith of the Gospel and share the Good News to the furthest man, woman, and

child in the most remote areas of this beautiful country," Providence Downtown Church pastor Todd Wood said. "We anticipate a great rippling of the Gospel outward from the river city of Idaho Falls.”

In the coming months, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association will work with local churches to see how they can prepare to meet the needs of the community in the months before the tour. Graham says the event will be a unique opportunity for local churches to work together.

"One of the greatest blessings that I've noticed, that whenever my grandfather left the area...one of the biggest comments is; 'Man, it was so fun working together with other churches. We've never done that before. I've got to meet some new Christian friends also. Man, the teaching that you taught us, this is great! We continue to teach that to our people every day,'" Graham said.

The Idaho Falls Look-Up tour is scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24. It will be free to all.