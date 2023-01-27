Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 12:24 PM
Travelers encouraged to check flight schedules as weather impacts air travel

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) encourages travelers to keep in contact with their airlines as the weather has impacted flight schedules. 

Idaho Falls is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory, and since Thursday night, flights at IDA have experienced delays. IDA encourages travelers to check their flight status before driving to the airport and, if needed, contact their airline for more information. Airlines’ contact information can be found HERE on IDA’s website. 

"We appreciate everyone’s patience as this weather out of our control has impacted flight schedules,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “The fog Thursday night led to several cancelations and today’s winter weather has not helped.”

IDA staff are continually working to keep runways and taxiways clear of snow and ice to get flights moving as quickly and safely as possible. 

