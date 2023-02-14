Another round of Idaho Falls snow removal underway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The recent snowfall resulted in more than two inches of snow which qualifies as a snow event and marks the fifth round of Idaho Falls city-wide snow removal this season. Parking restriction are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits until further notice.

“The schedule for removing snow on residential streets is dependent upon several factors, some of which are unpredictable, and changes slightly each time we conduct city-wide plowing,” Idaho Falls Street Superintendent Brian Cardon said. “We encourage residents to refer to the updated schedule and interactive map every time we issue a snow removal alert."

INTERACTIVE SNOW REMOVAL MAP *Zoom in to see addresses and dates.

Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation in accordance with the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual.

A snow event in Idaho Falls means three things: 1) parking restrictions are in place for all streets; 2) snow plows have begun plowing streets on a priority basis; and 3) property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the cessation of the precipitation.

Plowing approximately 750 lane miles within city limits typically takes about 72 hours, unless more precipitation falls and the process starts over.

SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE

ZONE B: Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the zone map.

DOWNTOWN: Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 15 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the zone map.

ZONE A: Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the zone map. Most of the streets in zone A are relatively narrow, therefore plowing is done over a two day period to allow residents who utilize on-street parking to find alternative parking. The schedule is as follows:

North and south streets on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East and west streets on Friday, Feb. 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staying informed about snow removal parking restrictions and other city-related information is easier than ever with Idaho Falls’ new mobile app and text alerts. Go to www.idahofallsidaho.gov and click on the blue Stay Informed/Sign Up button or click HERE.

The snow removal parking restriction ordinance started at midnight on Nov. 14 and extends through midnight on March 15, whenever a snow event occurs.