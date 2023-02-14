Idaho Falls offers fee-free payment options as payment processing company raises fee

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Fees charged by the company that processes credit card payments for Idaho Falls utilities are slated to increase beginning March 26, 2023.

The current fee of $3.95 the company charges customers will increase to $4.50 for credit and debit card payments.

Idaho Falls utility customers have other payment options that do not charge a fee, including autopay Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) payments, cash and check.

Types of payments that do incur a fee include credit and debit cards, PayPal, Venmo and one-time EFT payments. Full information about payments can be found on the online payment portal.

The City of Idaho Falls does not make any money off the processing fee. Instead, the money is collected directly by the processor. The fees are standard across the electronic payment processing industry. The city also does not control the costs of the processing fee.

Those with questions about utility payments can contact the City of Idaho Falls Utility Division at (208) 612-8280 or by email at utilities@idahofallsidaho.gov.