Idaho Falls Power accepting applications for the ICUA Youth Rally Scholarships

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power is accepting scholarship applications and supporting aspiring leaders.

For 2023, Idaho Falls Power will award 10 college scholarships to eligible Idaho Falls area high school sophomores and juniors. Each student selected will receive a $500 scholarship and sponsorship to attend the Idaho Community-Owned Utilities Association (ICUA) Youth Rally in Caldwell from July 10 to 15, 2023.

“At IFP, empowering the next generation of leaders is important,” Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie said. “As a community-owned utility, in the years to come, IFP will rely on future leaders to keep our utility at the forefront of providing reliable and affordable energy to our city.”

During the one-week ICUA Youth Rally, youth -- representing Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska – converge at the College of Idaho Campus in Caldwell in days packed with developmental activities. Team building exercises, a high-voltage demonstration, guest speakers and local excursions promote positive relationships and build skills in leadership, teamwork, perseverance, and more.

At the end of the week, each student is evaluated and can receive up to $600 in additional scholarships based on their performance and development. The highest-scoring student will be selected at the Youth Rally to attend the National Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. Also one exemplary student from Idaho Falls will also be chosen to return the next year and receive the $500 Bobbi Wilhelm Memorial Scholarship.

“Ms. Wilhelm was a treasured member of the Idaho Falls Power team who tragically passed away in 2020. Wilhelm consistently worked to give back to the community and make eastern Idaho a better place for all. The memorial scholarship honors her legacy and empowers future leaders to do the same,” Prairie said.

IFP covers all expenses for students to attend the ICUA Youth Rally. For high school sophomores and juniors applying for the scholarship, the student, parent, or legal guardian must be an Idaho Falls Power utility customer.

Interested students can complete an application which can be found on the IFP website HERE or at www.ifpower.org. Applications will be accepted through April 15, 2023. Anyone with questions is asked to call IFP at (208) 612-8430.