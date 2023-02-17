Crews respond to structure fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene at the 1600 block of Kearney Street in Idaho Falls for a structure fire.

The reporting party called Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch just after 7 a.m. Friday morning stating there was smoke coming from an unoccupied home that is being renovated. Officials said there is fire in the attic, roof, and basement.

Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas have been called to secure utilities, and the Idaho Falls Police Department has a portion of Kearney closed off. Please use alternate routes and use caution around first responders.

There are no reports of injuries.

There is no other information available at this time.