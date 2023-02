For updates, please text OUT to 759677 or visit rockymountainpower.net/outage .

Rocky Mountain Power estimates power will be restored by 5:00 p.m.

The cause is due to a vehicle accident.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Rocky Mountain Power reports a power outage is affecting 2,125 customers in Ammon and Idaho Falls.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.