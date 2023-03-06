It’s pothole season, here’s how crews are trying to keep up

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all know that with the winter season, comes pothole season. Those craters in the road can be irritating and sometimes damaging for drivers leaving many with questions; the biggest one being 'why?'

Why do we get such bad potholes?

This winter, we have seen temperatures fluctuate from above freezing to below in just 24 hours. This is what causes the potholes. Idaho Falls Street Superintendent Brian Cardon says, "It's definitely worse this year compared to last, and I think it's just the duration of of the winter. A lot of the precipitation, a lot of freeze thaw cycles."

Why doesn't the city mark them so we can see them?

Though this might help drivers become more aware of where they are located, Cardon says it's not necessarily the most effective approach.

"So, in most cases, we can get to our jurisdiction potholes in 24 hours, sending staff to go out and mark them, as opposed to just sending the staff out to fill them definitely takes more resources," Cardon said.

Social media has sparked up much conversation over the issue, some trying to make light of the situation by sharing memes. In the discussion, some asking why they use "oreo crumbs" to fill the roads.

There are other options used nationwide, like metal plates to cover them entirely. Cardon says this is certainly an effective way, but is not justifiable for our area because it could propose more problems.

"We look at all options that we have available to us on what's going to be the best fix for each individual area... Plates over the top can be a fix... If we have big problem areas, that is an option on the on the table. But that also comes with issues as well... So, we put a plate on and then we get snow and then plowing, you could catch that plate damage equipment possibly cause another accident because of that plate."

Another common question: Why doesn't the city pay for damage to cars after hitting a pothole?

Resident can contact Idaho Counties Risk Management Program to submit a claim. The insurance agency evaluates and investigates the claims to determine what should happen next.

So, what can we do when we encounter a pothole on the roadway?

Well, Cardon says the best things to do is be aware.

"I mean, if you see it slowing down, the more you can pay attention to what's going on and and avoid any distractions, the better off you're going to be."

The city also asks residents to report the potholes online, or in sever cases by giving them a call at (208) 612-8490. Cardon says, "I mean, we can't be on all 755 lane miles every single day. So with those freeze thaw cycles, they can pop out overnight." He says they do their best to address the potholes within 24 hours.

But not all streets that pass through Idaho Falls can be taken care of by the city. Some roads like US 20, Yellowstone, Broadway, among others, belong to the Idaho Transportation Department. They have not yet responded for comment.