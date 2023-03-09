D91 asks community to renew school levy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Board of Trustees is asking parents and patrons to go to the polls on March 14, 2023, to vote on renewal of Idaho Falls School District’s Supplemental Levy.

The levy generates $6.8 million a year in funding.

The levy is not new. The district has relied on a supplemental levy for more than 30 years.

Despite today’s rising costs and high inflation, the amount of D91’s supplemental levy has not changed since 2003.

The bulk of the money goes to salaries and benefits for teachers and staff. It also provides funding for school resource officers, guidance and health counselors, psychologists, school nurses and

health technologists.

Another focus of the levy is funding extracurricular activities such as debate, choir, drama, band, orchestra and sports.

“The supplemental levy has played a vital role in Idaho Falls School District 91’s efforts to keep students safe and to provide them with the very best education and opportunities,” D91 Superintendent Jim Shank said. “It is just as important today as it was 30 years ago.”