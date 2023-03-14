ITD begins pothole repairs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It’s that time of year. Potholes are popping up like daisies, and there are some real car-eaters out there. The recent weather conditions have wreaked havoc on roads, causing potholes and other hazardous conditions.

The Idaho Transportation Department says it has a plan. ITD is working with local contractors to address the pothole problem and hopes to start filling and repairing the roads this week, weather permitting.

If you encounter a pothole while driving, safely maneuver around the pothole when possible and consider contacting the ITD to let them know.