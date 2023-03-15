Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 6:23 PM
Scratch for Schools results for Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The final, official results from the Idaho Lottery’s Scratch for Schools event held Wednesday at the ISU Extension in Idaho Falls are in.

The fastest scratching school was Temple View Elementary School from Idaho Falls who scratched 198 of the 200 tickets in the five-minute round. They won $465.

Bridgewater Elementary and Hawthorne Elementary from Idaho Falls were the big winners , each claiming $765. There were 50 schools who participated.

Total prize amounts awarded this evening were $16,256.

