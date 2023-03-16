Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
today at 3:38 PM
Pothole repairs on Yellowstone Highway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department is in Idaho Falls working to repair potholes on Yellowstone Highway, moving north from Pancheri Drive. 

Traffic is backed up and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Crews are expected to be out there throughout the day. If you must travel in the area, please slow down and use caution around construction crews.

If you have questions about potholes in Idaho Falls, you can read our past story HERE.

